DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognex were worth $53,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $89.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

