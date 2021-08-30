DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.26 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $372.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

