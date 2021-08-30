DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.70 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 197,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of Masco worth $45,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.