Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

