Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.69.

DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

