Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

In other news, insider Julian Andrews 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd.

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base and precious metals, battery minerals, and energy.

