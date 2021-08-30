Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $96.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

