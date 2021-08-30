Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

