DHB Capital Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. DHB Capital had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DHBCU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

