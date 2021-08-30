Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Diageo worth $65,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

