Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $184.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.55 and a 1-year high of $184.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

