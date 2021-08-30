DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

