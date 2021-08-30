Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $133.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.