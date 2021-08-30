Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOGZ stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

