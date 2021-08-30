Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.43.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

