Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

