Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 81.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $78.19 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

