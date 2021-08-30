Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

