Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.