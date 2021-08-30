Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Bridgewater Bancshares comprises 0.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $462.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

