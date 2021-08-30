DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.18

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $128.18, with a volume of 15518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

