Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

