Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.