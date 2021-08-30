Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 41,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 136,227 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

