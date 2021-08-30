eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 5,540,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

