eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

eBay has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

