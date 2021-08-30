Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 7.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

