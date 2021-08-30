eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $39.45. eHealth shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
