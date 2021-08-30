eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $39.45. eHealth shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

