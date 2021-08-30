El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Monday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.