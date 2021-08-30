El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.
Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Monday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.