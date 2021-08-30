Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

