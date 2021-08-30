Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

