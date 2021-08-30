Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $116.15. 93,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

