Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.69. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,739. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

