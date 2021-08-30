Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,543,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,118 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

