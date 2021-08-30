Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EMCF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $73.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.99.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

