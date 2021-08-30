Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
