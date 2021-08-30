Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

