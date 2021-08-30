Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Empire stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. Empire has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

