Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

