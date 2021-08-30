Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYTE opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. Enterprise Diversified has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

