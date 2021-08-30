Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.26 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $69,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

