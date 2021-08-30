Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $74.43 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of BCE worth $74,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.