Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $63,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

