Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $55,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $152.70 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

