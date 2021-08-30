Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,996 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Republic Services worth $60,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $123.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

