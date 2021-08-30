EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,642.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $629.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

