Eq LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eq LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 1,402,348 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

