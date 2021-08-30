Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $266.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $269.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

