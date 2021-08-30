Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

