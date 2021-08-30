Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

