Ernest S. Rady Purchases 9,818 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $39.39 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

